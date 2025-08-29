Abhishek Kapoor on 17 Years of Rock On!!: The Fact That Viewers Continue To Return to Relive Its Freshness Is an Achievement

In 2008, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor directed Rock On!!, a musical drama that continues to be celebrated for its songs, feels, and deep characters. Having received critical acclaim, the film celebrates its 17th anniversary today, and Kapoor marks this occasion by talking about his directorial journey and how the audiences continue to connect with it even after 17 years.

Celebrating 17 years of the cult classic, Abhishek Kapoor says, “I can’t believe Rock On!! has come 17 years far! Time truly flies so fast! It’s incredible, and the fact that the viewers continue to return to it to relive its freshness is an achievement in itself. The joy of creating this film, directing it and bringing together some of the most talented actors and crew was magical. Rock On!! is a multi-character film, and I’m glad it all came together at the end."

Filmmakers create films for the box office, audience and more, but what makes Abhishek Kapoor a standout creator is that he makes films for himself. He creates films that could leave an impression. By touching the nooks and corners of emotions, friendships, passion, talent and self-discovery, Abhishek Kapoor curates spectacles that stay, with emotions that linger and a message that remains long after the credits roll!

Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli, Luke Kenny and others came together to blend the music of life into the fabric of a film. Being at the receiving end of critical acclaim, Rock On!! proved to be the perfect litmus test to showcase Bollywood’s maturity. In 2010, Rock On!! was honoured with two National Film Awards, including Best Feature Film in Hindi and Best Supporting Actor (Arjun Rampal).