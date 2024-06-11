Abhishek Kumar aims at doing car stunt on 'KKK14'; reveals what he took with him for Romania shoot

Mumbai, June 11 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' (KKK 14) contestant Abhishek Kumar has opened up about the stunts he is looking forward to performing on the reality show and shared the five essential items he took with him to Romania for the shoot.

Talking about the stunts he wants to attempt, the 'Bigg Boss 17' runner-up said: "The car stunt, where the contestant gets in the car, climbs onto the trailer, then suddenly gets down as there's a blast -- that's the heroic stunt I want to do."

'As for the stunts I don't want to do, the ones where the contestant's hands are tied, and they're locked in a cage or a dark box with insects, and they need to escape, or when they're thrown in the water with their hands tied and have to unlock themselves to get out. Those make me nervous because I don't know how to swim," he said.

Asked about the kind of stunt he thinks host Rohit Shetty might create just for him, Abhishek said: "I believe he knows about my claustrophobia, so he probably wants me to conquer that fear. He might expose me to more situations like that so that if I don't manage it the first time, perhaps I'll succeed the next. But I want to overcome claustrophobia so that when I return to India, I can use lifts without fear."

The actor further revealed the five essential items he brought to Romania for the shoot.

"First of all, I took my locket with Ganesh Ji and my phone. I have not brought photos of my mom and dad because I can video call them. I have a photo of Radhya, my niece, who I consider my lucky charm. The rest are just the usual things," he shared.

Regarding his special preparations to face the challenges, Abhishek added, "I had joined swimming and worked on my physical strength."

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’ will air soon on Colors.

