Abhishek Kumar eliminated from 'Bigg Boss 17' house?

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 : After being elected as the captain of the 'Bigg Boss 17' house, Ankita Lokhande announced the elimination of Abhishek Kumar.

However, no official announcement about his eviction has been made.

Following extensive poking, Abhishek Kumar lifted his hand on Samarth Jurel, which was against Bigg Boss house rules. Bigg Boss stated that the choice will be made at the appropriate moment.

In the latest promo shared by Colors TV, Bigg Boss asked Ankita Lokhande, the new captain of the house, to decide on Abhishek's aggressive behaviour and if he should have been evicted from the show. Ankita declares that Kumar should be evicted from the show due to his abusive behaviour.

The caption with the promo reads, "Kya idhar hi khatam ho jaayega Abhishek ka Bigg Boss ka safar?"

After this announcement, Abhishek urges that the team and Bigg Boss refrain from making harsh decisions. He also stated that he does not want to leave Bigg Boss. Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui hugged him, while Ayesha Khan and Mannara Chopra wept over the decision.

It all started when Samarth Jurel and Vicky Jain discussed the drawbacks of entering the game as a wildcard contestant in the kitchen area. Samarth mentioned that he entered the show late and people nominated him for not being there since the beginning. Abhishek inquired if anyone had taken it personally. This resulted in a brawl between Samarth and Abhishek.

Isha Malviya was quickly drawn into the conflict, and the trio had a tremendous brawl. Isha and Samarth discussed Kumar's mental health and how he dropped out of treatment in the middle. Abhishek also returned it to them.

All this fight took a serious turn, as Samarth Jurel tried to put a blanket on him and this infuriated Kumar, who turned around and slapped Jurel. The other contestants were all taken aback by Kumar's antics.

Following the incident, Bigg Boss summoned Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mashettey to the Confession Room and questioned them about it. The trio chastised Abhishek's behaviour, stating that he frequently fights for the sake of footage.

Within minutes of the incident, Abhishek Kumar realised his error and apologised to Bigg Boss, Samarth Jurel, and Isha Malviya. Samarth and Isha, on the other hand, were not in the mood to forgive him. As per the promo, Ankita Lokhande has asked Abhishek to leave the house. But, nothing is clear as he might be saved.

'Bigg Boss 17' airs on Colors.

