Abhishek Kumar opens up about his relationship status

Mumbai, Sep 5 'Bigg Boss 17' contestant Abhishek Kumar often makes headlines for his personal life. His latest participation in the couple's reality show, "Pati Patni Aur Panga" has further increased the curiosity of his admirers regarding his relationship status.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Abhishek revealed whether he is taken or single.

Speaking to IANS, Abhishek revealed that he is very much single.

"I have been single for quite some time. If I had a girlfriend, she probably wouldn’t let me do all this (laughs). I’ve had three serious relationships in the past. At least from my side, I was very serious. I am an emotional person, and I invest a lot in relationships."

When asked about his role in a couple-based show, "Pati Patni Aur Panga," given his single status, the 'Laughter Chefs 2" contestant shared: "For a long time, I have been saying in every show that someone should find me a girlfriend, or that Meera should be my partner."

He added that he has mainly joined the show to support his husbands.

"We saw how their wives had completely dominated them, so I’ve come to give the men a boost and help them find their voice again," Abhishek added.

He was further questioned, "Do you think you might find real love on this show, or is it just about fun?"

To this, Abhishek said that he is on the show to have some fun.

"I don’t think I’ll find love here because it’s a couple’s show. It’s more about entertainment than romance," he said.

Disclosing what made him take up "Pati Patni Aur Panga", Abhishek revealed: "The main reason is that I am getting work, and in today’s time, work is very important. Professionalism matters a lot, and I share a long association with Colors, which makes this even more special."

"At a time when many people are struggling to get opportunities, I feel blessed to be working back-to-back. Refusing good work would be foolish, and that’s why I happily agreed to do this show," he concluded.

