Abhishek Malhan out of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ finale

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 : The day has come for the Bigg Boss fans to know the winner of Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ show. But more than the excitement, viewers are concerned about the health of one of the top contestants of ‘Bigg Boss 2’ Abhishek Malhan, who is now out of the finale race.

Taking to the 'X' app (formerly known as Twitter) Abhishek’s sister Prerna Malhan confirmed that YouTuber Fukra Insaan is not well and is out of Bigg Boss house.

She tweeted, “We want to thank each and every person who has voted @AbhishekMalhan4 and stood with us in this entire season of #BiggBosOTT2 ! Our hearts are overwhelmed by all the support! And we would love to thank @JioCinema@EndemolShineIND for giving such a great platform to our brother. It was such an emotional journey seeing him emerge as a completely new personality on this show. To watch him clean dishes, perform tasks with so much conviction and seeing him own the show like a boss was great fun! Best wishes for the finale! Whoever wins, our boy is already a winner for us!”

Ahead of the finale, Abhishek was taken to a doctor and was hospitalized.

On Sunday, Prerna wrote, “Just got to know abhishek is quite unwell and probably admitted in the hospital. So, he won’t be able to perform for y’all tonight. He has entertained us thoroughly through and through the season. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery.”

Every season of Bigg Boss promotes the value of love stories and friendships, and this season was no different.

Abhishek has been candid about his strong relationship with Manisha, referring to her as his sister and a family member.

And his bond with Elvish was clearly visible in the show.

As a memento of their friendship, Abhishek gave Elvish his chain. As Abhishek's followers expressed their displeasure, individuals published clips from the incident online. He said, "Elvish ji yeh chain maine last 1yr se pehen rakhi thi yeh ab aap rakhiye hamari nishani. Hamari priye cheez aap ke paas rahegi tho achha lagega hume."

Now, Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve are to fight for the Bigg Boss trophy.

The season finale will premiere on Jio Cinema app today.

The finale will feature some guest appearances, dance performances from Pooja, Bebika, Avinash and all the current and evicted contestants.

The second season of 'Bigg Boss OTT' started from June 17. The contestants who were locked inside the house are Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naazz, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha.

Now let’s see who wins the trophy.

