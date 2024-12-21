Abhishek Malik: ‘Jamai No. 1’ brings focus on the saas-damaad drama

Mumbai, Dec 21 Actor Abhishek Malik, who plays the role of Neel Paranjape in “Jamai No. 1”, says the show brings a fresh perspective with its focus on the saas-damaad drama.

“It’s a male-centric show, which is rare on TV. Most shows revolve around women, but Jamai No. 1 brings a fresh perspective with its focus on the saas-damaad drama,” Abhishek said.

He added: “Neel, my character, is genuine, spiritual, and values his roots, but he’s also a jugadu who knows how to set things right. This unique dynamic with his mother-in-law sets the show apart.”

Talking about why the show is very different from his other work, says the actor. “Male-centric shows are every actor's dream since TV is mostly dominated by saas-bahu dramas. Being the face of the show and taking a stand as the lead was exciting for me.

He revealed he had waited for the show to start as it was pushed a bit and a lot of mock shoots were done.

“The unique concept really drew me in.”

The actor said: “Most TV shows are driven by women, but Jamai No. 1 offers a fresh take with a saas-damaad dynamic. Neel is a relatable character who knows his values but is also clever and resourceful. The way he interacts with his mother-in-law and sets her right makes this show stand out from the usual dramas.”

Ask him what will the audience connect with the most on the show, and he said: “I think the audience will connect with Neel’s rootedness and values. His father is a pandit, and he stays true to his culture and beliefs while tackling tricky situations.”

“Neel is not a typical hero, but the circumstances will make him a hero as he will stand for what’s right. People will love his journey.”

He relates to his character Neel a lot.

“Like him, I am also a Shiv bhakt and believe in standing up for what’s right. I respect my family deeply, just like Neel does. It feels like I’m playing a version of myself on screen.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor