Abhishek Nigam reveals favourite moment from 'Pukaar' shoot & it has SRK connection

Mumbai, Aug 2 Actor Abhishek Nigam, who plays the role of Sagar in 'Pukaar: Dil Se Dil Tak', recalled one of his favourite moments from the shoot, which involved dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic song 'Chak Dhoom Dhoom'.

Talking about memorable moments from the show, Abhishek said: "One of my favourite moments has to be the dance sequence on Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic song 'Chak Dhoom Dhoom'. It was a dream come true and a truly memorable experience. Performing it with Sayli Salunkhe and under Prateek’s direction made it even more special."

Abhishek is overwhelmed with joy as the show has completed 50 episodes.

The actor said that he will always remember this milestone.

“It feels incredible. Reaching 50 episodes is a significant milestone, and I’m filled with gratitude for the journey so far. The love and support from our audience have been overwhelming, and it’s their encouragement that keeps us going strong,” he says.

On the challenges of shooting the show, Abhishek commented: "There have been several challenges, from intense shooting schedules to ensuring each scene is portrayed with the right emotions and authenticity. Balancing the character’s development and staying true to Sagar’s essence while evolving with the storyline has been a rewarding yet challenging journey. And yes, the traffic jam we face every day, commuting to our sets."

"However, what stands out is the camaraderie we share on set. During breaks, we often have impromptu dance sessions and fun discussions, which keep the atmosphere lively and positive. It’s these moments that create a strong bond among the cast and crew, making the entire experience enjoyable," he commented.

The actor said that he will always be grateful to his fans.

"To all our amazing fans, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your unwavering support and love mean the world to us. Keep watching and stay connected, as there’s a lot more exciting drama and emotions coming your way. Your encouragement is our biggest strength, and we hope to continue entertaining you,” concluded Abhishek.

The show is produced by Prateek Sharma and Parth Shah’s banner, LSD Studios.

'Pukaar: Dil Se Dil Tak' airs on Sony.

