Abhishek Sharma's sister ties knot with businessman Lovish Oberoi; cricketer misses wedding due to match commitment

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], October 3 : It's been a week full of joy for the Sharma family. Just days after young cricketer Abhishek Sharma won the Asia Cup 2025 title with Team India, the celebrations doubled as his sister Komal Sharma tied the knot in Amritsar.

Komal married businessman Lovish Oberoi in a traditional Sikh ceremony on Friday, October 3, at a Gurudwara.

Speaking to the media after the wedding, Komal shared her happiness and emotions. She said, "It feels amazing. This is such a great day for me. I am tying the knot today. I am very happy and excited. I am missing my brother."

Abhishek, currently in Kanpur playing for India A in the unofficial One-Day series against Australia A, couldn't make it to the wedding due to his cricketing commitments. However, his absence on the big day didn't overshadow the love he poured into the pre-wedding festivities. The left-handed batsman attended the Haldi and Mehndi ceremonies earlier in the week, where he was seen dancing his heart out with family and friends. Clips of him grooving with Yuvraj Singh quickly went viral, leaving fans in awe as they got to see the star in a lighter mood.

Meanwhile, Abhishek continues to make headlines for his cricketing form. Just last week, the 25-year-old southpaw was named Player of the Tournament at the Asia Cup 2025 for scoring 314 runs at an average of 44.85, despite making his international debut only last year.

Recently, Abhishek increased his lead in the T20I batting rankings and created history by breaking a nearly five-year-old record, reaching the highest-ever rating on the ICC Men's T20I Batter Rankings.

