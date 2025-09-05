Abhishek Sharrma Expresses Gratitude to Parents, Gurus, and Mentors This Teachers’ Day

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, actor Abhishek Sharrma, known for his role in Zee TV’s Vasudha, expressed deep gratitude to the gurus and mentors who have shaped his life and career.

“Teachers are the ones who not only impart knowledge but also show us the right path when we go astray. They shape our journey with wisdom, discipline, and encouragement. For me, my parents, and my grandmother have been my first teachers, instilling values and grounding me in life. I also want to especially acknowledge my acting mentors who have played a significant role in my artistic journey. Mr. Abhijit Chaudhary from Swatantra Theatre has been a pillar of guidance, and I am immensely thankful to Saurabh Sachdeva Sir from The Actors’ Truth, whose mentorship has given me invaluable lessons and clarity in my craft,” said Abhishek.

With this message, Abhishek Sharrma highlighted the true essence of Teachers’ Day ie. honoring those who selflessly dedicate their lives to guiding others.