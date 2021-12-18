Abhishek Singh on jugging acting and IAS duties: 'Matter of discipline'

Mumbai, Dec 18 Abhishek Singh, who juggles his work as an actor and an IAS officer, credits discipline for the fine balance between the two professions.

Coursing through a determined path enables him to fulfill his passion of being an actor and also take care of his administrative duties as a central government first-class officer.

Talking about striking the balance, the actor, who is gearing up 'Delhi Crime' Season 2, says "It's a matter of discipline. There are numerous examples, such as T.N. Seshan who donned multiple roles while serving as an officer."

"Similarly, I follow a determined path and ensure to utilise my time judiciously to impart my duties as an IAS officer, an actor and give time to other welfare duties as required. Every individual should try and do more, to unlock their true potential," he added.

Recently, Abhishek also shot for dance anthem of the season 'Slow Slow' alongside music producer and rapper Badshah and Seerat Kapoor.

