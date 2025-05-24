Abhishek Singh Walks the Red Carpet at Cannes, Makes History as First IAS Officer to Do So

In a proud moment for India, former IAS officer Abhishek Singh has made history by becoming the first Indian bureaucrat to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, one of the most prestigious stages in global cinema. What makes the occasion even more remarkable is that Singh’s debut film, ‘1946: Direct Action Day – The Erased History of Bengal’, was screened at the festival and received an overwhelming response from the international audience. The film, a powerful retelling of the political and communal turbulence that preceded the Partition of India, delves into the little-discussed events in Bengal in 1946. With a gripping narrative and evocative storytelling, the film not only resonates with history buffs but also connects deeply with contemporary discussions around identity, citizenship, and nationhood.

Speaking after the screening, Abhishek Singh said, “Walking the red carpet at Cannes is a dream for many, and I’m humbled that I could represent India, not just as an actor or filmmaker, but as someone who has served the nation from within the system. My transition from bureaucracy to cinema has always been driven by purpose—to tell stories that matter.”

Abhishek’s journey from a decorated IAS officer to a storyteller on the global stage is both inspirational and symbolic. Known for his bold administrative decisions and innovative public service campaigns during his time in the civil services, Singh has now turned his gaze towards the screen—using cinema as a new medium of change and cultural expression. Film critics at Cannes described ‘1946: Direct Action Day’ as “visually stunning and politically courageous”, appreciating its balance of artistic merit and historical significance. The screening was attended by a diverse international audience, including filmmakers, historians, and cultural commentators, many of whom praised the film for shining a light on a largely forgotten chapter of Indian history.

As India continues to expand its cultural footprint globally, Abhishek Singh’s presence at Cannes not only amplifies the voice of emerging Indian storytellers but also breaks new ground by showing how public service and creative expression can walk hand-in-hand on the world stage. This Cannes milestone marks just the beginning of what promises to be a significant cinematic journey for Singh, whose career is now a rare blend of governance, grassroots activism, and global cinema.