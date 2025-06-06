Abhishek Singh’s Historical Drama 1946: Direct Action Day Screened for Political Luminaries in Kolkata

Abhishek Singh, a former IAS officer, is now emerging as one of the most promising new talents in Indian cinema. All set to make his acting debut with the powerful historical drama 1946: Direct Action Day, Abhishek has already created a significant buzz. His debut has been eagerly awaited by the audiences.

Abhishek also made his debut at the Cannes Film Festival, a global stage known for celebrating cinematic excellence. Abhisehk’s film was screened at Cannes, where it received a thunderous response from international audiences. Adding to the growing acclaim, a special screening of the film was recently held in Kolkata, graced by several honorable political dignitaries, marking yet another proud moment in Abhishek Singh’s cinematic journey.

The special screening of 1946: Direct Action Day in Kolkata was attended by Shri Suvendu Adhikari (Hon’ble Leader of Opposition, West Bengal Legislative Assembly) and hosted by Dr. Indranil Khan (State President, BJYM West Bengal) along with Shri Shakti Singh (State Incharge, BJYM West Bengal). The film received immense praise from the esteemed dignitaries for its gripping storyline, historical depth, and Abhishek Singh’s impactful performance, further amplifying the buzz around his much-anticipated debut.

1946: Direct Action Day offers a haunting and powerful retelling of the Bengal riots—an often overlooked yet pivotal event that foreshadowed India’s Partition. With compelling storytelling and evocative visuals, the film goes beyond historical reconstruction, addressing urgent themes of identity, communal strife, and national memory.

Singh’s remarkable transition from a high-ranking IAS officer to a globally recognized filmmaker is both inspiring and symbolic of a new wave in Indian storytelling. Known in public service for his fearless decisions and social impact, Singh now brings that same integrity to cinema.