Abhishek's team Jaipur Pink Panthers wins Pro Kabaddi League 9

Mumbai, Dec 18 Jaipur Pink Panthers, which is owned by Abhishek Bachchan, has clinched the trophy for Season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League. As his team brought home the trophy, the actor took to his Instagram to share pictures from the match.

Jaipur Pink Panthers won the league again 9 years after its debut. Sharing his pictures with his team, the management and his family, Abhishek wrote: "So proud of this team. They have quietly worked towards this cup. Despite criticism, they kept believing and working. Everybody wrote them off ... But they had confidence in themselves. That's the way to do it."

He added: "It's taken us 9 years to win this cup again. And I'm so happy with this team. Teamwork, hard work and silent determination. ... The @jaipur_pinkpanthers way."

Soon after he shared the post, his industry friends flooded the comment section. Ranveer Singh wrote, "Great win ... Fantastic to watch ! Congrats!" Vicky Kaushal commented, "Congrats AB!" and Kunal Kapoor wrote, "Yay!!! Big hug and congratulations to you and the whole team."

At the finale, Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma and Rohit Shetty were spotted promoting their upcoming film 'Cirkus'.

Sikandar Kher, who was recently seen in the streaming movie 'Monica O My Darling', was also spotted sitting with the Bachchan family and cheering for Jaipur Pink Panthers.

