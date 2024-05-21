Abi Carter shares her plans after 'American Idol' win

Washington [US], May 21 : After her 'American Idol' win, Abi Carter shared what's next for the singer-songwriter, reported People.

"I can't even express how amazing that was," said Carter, who dropped to the ground in tears after her name was announced.

Abi Carter, a 21-year-old musician from Indio, California, won the popular vote to become the 'American Idol' Season 22 champion.

Carter claimed that being on the singing competition show is the only time she's ever been more "in tune" with her emotions while considering what caused the sincere response.

"To be honest, they wouldn't have gotten a better reaction," said Carter. "My default is just to cry, but I hope that people know that it really is genuine. I think this was the most emotional day of my life, and yet I feel so numb. It's so interesting," she added.

After the whirlwind season, Carter looks forward to some R&R.

"I'm thinking about going home, taking a shower, maybe watching Friends. That's going to help me sleep, and then get ready to fly to New York in the morning," said Carter.

During the show, Carter took the stage for a myriad of solo and group performances, one of which was to sing her newly released single "This Isn't Over."

A highlight of the show, however, was when host Ryan Seacrest surprised Carter with a special message from Billie Eilish. (Carter auditioned on the show with a cover of Eilish's "What Was I Made For?")

"I should have been eliminated right then and there. I was like, 'I win. I win in life. I win.' That was my favourite," she said.

Up next, Carter is eager to get back in the studio to work toward her music career.

"I want to start releasing songs ASAP. I've been writing for so long now and I can't wait to put something out in the world that I so fully believe in," she added.

Carter shared, "Not that the other ones that I've put out have not because they do, but I think it'll be just a little bit different and I'm really excited for it," reported People.

