Absolute Rubbish: Karan Johar on rumours of Yash starring in Brahmastra 2

There has been a lot of debate around Brahmastra’s character “Dev”. From Ranveer Singh to Hrithik Roshan many Bollywood celebrities have often been rumored to essay the role of “Dev” in the second installment of Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra. It was recently reported that KGF 2 actor Yash has been approached for the role of Dev in Brahmastra 2.

Reacting to the rumors Karan Johar, said, This is all rubbish. We haven’t approached anyone.” Meanwhile, apart from Yash, many actors like Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan were earlier rumored about playing the role of “Dev” in the sequel. Meanwhile, Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is about to be released on streaming services after having enormous success in theatres. director, Ayan Mukerji, revealed on Sunday that Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will be accessible on Disney+ Hotstar beginning on November 4. He made the announcement on social media.