"Absolutely heartbroken": Shah Rukh, Aamir express sorrow over Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 12 : Following the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171 in Ahmedabad on Thursday, actor Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to offer his condolences and prayers for the victims and their families.

In a post on X, he expressed, "Absolutely heartbroken with the news about the crash in Ahmedabad... my prayers for the victims, their families and all affected."

A while ago, actor Anushka Sharma also reacted to the incident, paying her heartfelt condolences to the victims.

"Saddened to hear about the plane crash today. Thoughts and prayers with the passengers and their families," she posted on Instagram Story.

Aamir Khan offered his condolences to the families of the victims of the Air India crash via a post on the "Aamir Khan Productions" Instagram account.

In the message, his team expressed grief and said they stand in solidarity with everyone.

The note read, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash that occurred today. At this moment of profound loss, our thoughts and condolences are with the families of those affected. We stand in solidarity with the individuals, communities, and responders impacted by this devastating event. Stay strong India. Team AKP."

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut said, "The news of the Ahmedabad plane crash is extremely tragic and painful. I pray to God for everyone's safety, may God provide strength to all affected families in this hour of crisis."

"Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time," Akshay posted on X.

The Air India plane from Ahmedabad to London with 242 passengers crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon.

According to an Air India statement, the Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating as Flight AI-171, departed from Ahmedabad at 1:38 pm IST with 242 people on board, including crew.

"The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hours, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information," the airline said in a statement.

The aircraft was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, an LTC with 8,200 hours of flying experience. He was assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had 1,100 hours of flying experience, the official said.

As per Air Traffic Control (ATC), the aircraft departed from Runway 23 at 1339 IST (0809 UTC). It gave a mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC.

"Aircraft immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site," the official added.

