"Absolutely shattered...": Shefali Jariwala's ex-husband Harmeet Singh mourns her sudden death

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 : The sudden death of actor and dancer Shefali Jariwala has left her fans and loved ones in deep shock.

Amid the many tributes pouring in for the 'Kaanta Laga' fame, her ex-husband, singer Harmeet Singh of the Meet Bros duo, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram remembering her, expressing grief over the news, and also sharing his regret at not being able to attend her funeral, as he is currently in Europe.

Calling it "one of the most shocking moments" of his life, Harmeet said he was "absolutely shattered and in disbelief."

Along with an old picture of Shefali, he wrote an emotional message: "One of the most shocking moments of my life. I'm absolutely shattered and in disbelief after hearing about Shefali's sudden and untimely demise. We shared a few beautiful years together a long time agomemories I'll always hold close to my heart. My deepest condolences to her parents, Satish ji and Sunita ji, her husband Parag, and her sister Shivani. Being away in Europe right now, it's painful for me not to be there for the last rites. Gone far too soon. I pray to the Almighty for her soul to rest in peace and for strength to her family during this unimaginable time. Jai Shree Krishna."

Shefali and Harmeet were married in 2004 but parted ways in 2009. Their relationship reportedly faced emotional struggles during its course. After their separation, Shefali married television actor Parag Tyagi.

Shefali Jariwala, whose career skyrocketed after her appearance in the hit 2002 music video 'Kaanta Laga', was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai on June 27, where she was declared dead upon arrival. She was 42.

Shefali was also featured in the 2004 film 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. Additionally, she gained recognition on television with appearances in popular reality shows, including Bigg Boss 13 (2019) and Nach Baliye (seasons 5 and 7), where she participated alongside her husband, actor Parag Tyagi.

