Academy grants Oscar eligibility to Matt Damon, Ben Affleck produced 'Kiss The Future'

Washington [US], October 26 : In a significant turn of events, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has declared the documentary 'Kiss The Future', produced by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, eligible for Oscar consideration.

This decision comes after an earlier ruling deemed the film ineligible due to a failure to meet certain qualification criteria, as per Deadline.

As of today, 'Kiss The Future', directed by Nenad Cicin-Sain, is available in the Academy Screening Room, allowing members of the documentary branch to evaluate it for the Best Documentary Feature category.

Cicin-Sain expressed his relief and gratitude upon learning of the Academy's change of heart.

"I'm very happy to learn from the Academy that they changed their decision," he told Deadline.

The documentary focuses on the harrowing experiences of Sarajevo residents during the 1990s siege, showcasing how the music of U2 provided hope amid the turmoil of war, sniper attacks, and daily hardships.

Cicin-Sain remarked on the importance of sharing the stories of those affected, "There were so many people who shared their personal traumas and joys in the telling of this story. I feel they deserve to have as many platforms as possible to get their story into the world. And the Academy Awards has the ability to greatly amplify a story and get it attention," as per Deadline.

The reversal of the eligibility decision followed a standard administrative review by the Academy's committee.

Initially, the documentary branch executive committee ruled that 'Kiss The Future' did not meet the criteria of screening three times a day for a week in a qualifying city, as per Oscar regulations.

However, Damon and Affleck challenged this ruling, emphasizing that the film had a wide release across more than 100 AMC theatres, as per Deadline.

Cicin-Sain argued that this surpassed the spirit of the Academy's guidelines, which are designed to ensure films receive theatrical exposure.

Premiering at the Berlin Film Festival in 2023, 'Kiss The Future' also became available on Paramount+.

The documentary features moving accounts from Sarajevans who lived through the siege, along with interviews from U2 members reflecting on their experiences during that tumultuous time.

Notably, U2 performed a concert in Sarajevo after the siege was lifted, marking a symbolic moment of resilience and hope.

While Cicin-Sain acknowledges the challenge of funding an awards campaign, he now aims to secure the necessary resources to promote the film's Oscar candidacy.

