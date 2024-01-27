Acclaimed Bengali actress Sreela Majumdar passes away at 65

Kolkata, Jan 27 Acclaimed Bengali actress Sreela Majumdar, who was known for her roles in both 'parallel' and mainstream cinema, passed away at the age 65 after losing her battle against cancer, here on Saturday afternoon.

The actress is survived by her husband S.N.M. Abdi, a journalist and columnist, and their son Sohail Abdi.

Her husband told IANS that Majumdar was suffering from cancer for the last three years and was admitted to a hospital earlier this month. However, she was brought back home where she breathed her last on Saturday.

Majumdar was an integral part of several iconic movies directed the late Mrinal Sen.

Be it 'Dugga' in 'Akaler Sandhane', 'Minu' in 'Ekdin Pratidin', or 'Srija' in 'Kharij', all directed by Sen, Majumdar’s acting skills received critics’ accolades.

She made her acting debut at the age of 16 in Sen's 'Parashuram' in 1980. In due course, she was casted in several alternate Indian movies against big names such as Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and the late Smita Patil, among others.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has issued a condolence message after Majumdar's death, saying: “Saddened by the news of the demise of film actress Sreela Majumdar today afternoon. Sreela was a noted and powerful actress who played outstanding roles in several significant Indian films.

"It is a big loss for the Bengal film industry. We shall miss her stellar presence. My condolences to her family."

