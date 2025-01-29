Ace Director Kabir Khan To Collaborate With Applause Entertainment on Two Films

Filmmaker Kabir Khan has joined hands with content studio Applause Entertainment for two new projects. The films will be co-produced by Applause Entertainment, with Kabir taking on the role of director for one film and creatively producing both. Known for his ability to craft deeply moving stories with mass theatrical ;appeal, Kabir will be taking on the role of director for one film while creatively producing both. This partnership unites Kabir’s cinematic vision with Applause Entertainment’s commitment to groundbreaking narratives, promising films that are entertaining while resonating deeply with today’s audiences.

Kabir, known for films such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger, and 83, said that he is thrilled to embark on this creative journey with Applause Entertainment.“This collaboration with Applause is a natural fit as we both share a passion for stories that resonate with people at their core. The beauty of this partnership lies in the creative freedom it offers,” the director said in a statement.

Sameer Nair, Managing Director, Applause Entertainment, “Our partnership with Kabir is fuelled by our mutual love for storytelling. At Applause, our vision is to collaborate with powerful creative voices to tell stories that are unique, distinctive and popular, and resonate with audiences in meaningful ways. We look forward to exciting times ahead with Kabir."