Ace Director Nitesh Tiwari Launches Nagessh Pannaswami’s New Book, 'From Commodity to Brand

Nagessh Pannaswami, the founder of independent integrated advertising agency - Curry Nation, launched his new book -“From Commodity to Brand” at Title Waves Bookstore, today. Present at the launch was ace Bollywood director, screenwriter and advertising veteran - Nitesh Tiwari who not only inaugurated the book but also supported and cheered on the author and his dear friend - Nagessh Pannaswami.

Leveraging years of his expertise working with brands in the commodity sector, Nagessh shared anecdotes and techniques of charging up a commodity business through the enormous potential of branding. The book will act as a playbook for brands in the rather large and tangled world of commodities businesses, with constant struggles to achieve visibility and elevate recall among audiences.

Sharing his thoughts on publishing of the new book, Nagessh Pannaswami, Founder, Curry Nationshared, “Curry Nation was born with a strong resolve to help India’s owner-managed businesses to thrive and take centre stage and that's exactly book spotlights. It’s the recipe for brands in a cluttered segment to shine and become unforgettable with well-thought out, creative branding strategies. Without giving away too much from the book, I look forward to hearing the readers take on it.”

Speaking on the occasion, Nitesh Tiwari shared, “I’m elated to be part of this joyous occasion today and encourage my dear friend - Nagessh. Having worked with him previously, I’m well aware of his genius capabilities and resonate with his vision to revolutionise a sector which is largely overlooked especially from the lens of branding. This book is here to make an impact, brew conversations and get your mind ticking about the colossal potential of branding.”

On the work front, Nitesh Tiwari is all set to bring the tale of Ramayana on the silver screens on a magnanimous scale, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Ramayana will be released in two parts, and the first part will release on Diwali 2026, and the second part, a year later, on Diwali 2027. Besides Ranbir, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the film will also feature Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dasharath, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, among other actors.Kunal Kapoor, Sheeba Chadha, Amitabh Bachchan, Lara Dutta, Adinath Kothare, and others will be seen playing small yet significant roles.Ramayana is being reportedly made on a budget of over Rs 4000 crore.