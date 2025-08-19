Achyut Potdar Dies at 91: 3 Idiots Actor Passes Away in Thane

Achyut Potdar, a Bollywood and TV actor who played a role in the 3 Idiots film, passed away on Monday night, August 18, at the Jupiter Hospital in Thane district. He was 91 years old. The veteran actor was hospitalised after he was not feeling well. Unfortunately, he died on Monday.

Potdar's final rites are scheduled to take place today in Thane. He is known for playing a professor in 3 Idiots and for acting in several films and TV serials in multiple languages, including Marathi films and TV shows. His passing marks a significant loss for the Indian film industry.

After his passing, several Marathi GEC TV channels paid a humble tribute to the late actor, confirming the news of his demise

In addition to movies like 3 Idiots, Ardh Satya, and Yeh Dillagi, he was also seen in popular TV shows, including Wagle Ki Duniya, Majha Hoshil Na, Mrs. Tendulkar, Bharat Ki Khoj, and others.

Potdar entered the film industry at the age of 44. After completing his graduation, he worked as a professor in Rewa district of Madya Pradesh. Less than a year after his marriage, he joined the Indian Army through the Emergency Commission. When his tenure ended, he retired in 1967 with the rank of captain.

Potdar later worked for 25 years as an executive at Indian Oil and retired in 1992 at the age of 58. While at Indian Oil, he actively participated in theatrical projects, plays and cultural activities, which helped his passion for acting. He started his movie career with the Hindi film Aakrosh in 1980.