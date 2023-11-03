"Action gets my heart always...": Akshay Kumar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 : Actor Akshay Kumar's love for action is well known.

On Friday, Akshay took to Instagram and shared a BTS video from his latest ad shoot.

In the clip, Khiladi Kumar could be seen performing a daredevil stunt for a brand shoot.

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, "Lights, Camera, ACTION!! Be it for a film or an ad, action gets my heart always. Did this for a recent brand shoot, and every frame got my adrenaline gushing. Whatsay "

Akshay's post has garnered loads of likes and comments.

"You are the best action star," a social media user commented.

"The OG Khiladi," another one wrote.

"Can't wait to see you back in action avatar with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ," a netizen wrote.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Akshay will be seen sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. The film will be out on Eid 2024.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film has been shot across unseen and exotic locales across Scotland, London, India and UAE.

Excited about the release, Ali Abbas said, "I am delighted to be an integral part of such a big franchise. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is very close to the audience's heart and bringing all the entertaining elements in this mass entertainer for the audience was a tough and enjoyable experience. On top of all, having slated its release for EID 2024, it will definitely be a treat for the audience to enjoy the festival with power-packed entertainment!"Akshay also has 'Welcome 3', 'Singham Again' and 'Housefull 5' in his kitty.

He was recently seen in the film 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue', which revolves around mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill who rescued 64 miners trapped in a mine at Raniganj Coalfields in 1989.

Talking about 'Mission Raniganj' he told ANI, "I have done so many films, this film won't be a commercial success but I can easily tell you it is the best film of my career. Ye meri sabse behtareen, sabse imaandaar, sabse sachchi aur sabse achi film hai. What matters to me is that I have made an honest film."

In 2024, fans can also see Akshay headlining 'Shankara' film.

