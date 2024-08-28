"Action should be taken at earliest," Hema Malini on Kolkata doctor's murder

New Delhi [India], August 28 : Amid the growing outrage over the alleged murder and sexual assault of a woman trainee doctor in Kolkata, actor-turned-politician Hema Malini strongly condemned the incident and expressed her support for BJP workers who are protesting against the horrific crime.

"What happened in Bengal is so wrong. Action should be taken...BJP workers are protesting over it (the case) and that is, indeed, right...An atrocity against a woman took place and action should be taken at the earliest," the actor-turned politician said.

"I request Mamata ji (West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee) to facilitate what is right in this regard and not delay it. The entire country is waiting...The perpetrator should indeed be punished....," she said.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum held a protest rally in Kolkata today demanding justice for trainee doctor who was tragically raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on 9 August.

The rally coincides with the BJP's call for a 12-hour Bangla Bandh across West Bengal that aims to highlight the growing frustration within the medical community over the need for improved safety measures and swift justice.

BJP workers staged a protest in Asansol as well and were seen blocking railway tracks.

On August 27, chaos broke out in the streets of Kolkata with security personnel lobbing tear gas shells, used water cannons and resorted to lathi-charge to disperse protestors on the Howrah Bridge marching towards the West Bengal State Secretariat Nabanna, amidst the growing protests over the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case.

The Trinamool Congress party workers also staged a protest and accused the BJP of trying to create anarchy in Bengal.

