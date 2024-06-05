Action training for Nagarjuna-starrer ‘Wild Dog’ benefited Saiyami in ‘Special Ops’

Mumbai, June 5 Actress Saiyami Kher, who will be soon seen in the upcoming film ‘Agni’ and Neeraj Pandey's upcoming season of ‘Special Ops’, has shared that her preparation for action in the Telugu film ‘Wild Dog’ came in handy for her role in ‘Special Ops’.

In ‘Special Ops’, the actress essays the role of an undercover agent, Juhi Kashyap. The actress starred along with Telugu superstar Nagarjuna in ‘Wild Dog’, and got to do action in the film which came in handy for her role in ‘Special Ops’ as well.

Talking about her preparations, the actress told IANS: “I read a number of books and journals to understand the nuances of these people who seem like ordinary people but are actually agents. Their stories and lives are fascinating. Action is something I did learn for a film I had done with Nagarjuna sir and learnt MMA then, that too came in handy for this. It’s amazing how as actors we get to play such differently diverse roles and for some, we get to dive deep into things we have no idea how and seeking that knowledge is really thrilling.”

In ‘Agni’, Saiyami steps into the shoes of a firefighter, embodying resilience and bravery in the face of adversity.

Reflecting on her journey, Saiyami expressed her gratitude for being recognised for her portrayal of strong female characters.

She said: "I feel so blessed that all the roles I have done so far have been so different and so strong. Will always be grateful to the makers you have believed in me. It's a privilege to be able to portray characters that empower and inspire audiences, and I'm incredibly grateful for that. I really do hope I get to continue contributing to the portrayal of diverse and powerful narratives on screen.”

“Each character has given me so much and made me a better person. And I guess that’s what I’m always striving for. My upcoming work is a true testament to this, that I get to work on varied roles, experiment with new genres,” she added.

