Actor Ajith announces his own racing team, Fabian Duffieux onboard as its official racing driver

New Delhi [India], September 28 : Tamil actor and professional racer Ajith Kumar has officially announced the launch of his own racing team, called 'Ajith Kumar Racing'.

The exciting news was shared by the actor's manager, Suresh Chandra, on Friday.

In an Instagram post, Chandra revealed that Ajith had recently tested the Ferrari 488 EVO Challenge at the Dubai Autodrome.

Along with pictures of the actor behind the wheel, Chandra shared details about the new racing team, saying, "The new racing team will be engaged in various international racing series starting with the competitive @24hseries European series in the @porsche 992 GT3 cup category."

The team will feature Fabian Duffieux as the official racing driver.

Earlier on Friday, Suresh posted more pictures of Ajith testing the Ferrari 488 EVO Challenge, sharing his excitement for the upcoming European racing season.

He wrote, "Testing the Ferrari 488 EVO Challenge at @Dubai_Autodrome as #AK gears up for the upcoming European racing season! Also excited to reveal new helmet paint scheme. Ready for an adrenaline-fueled journey ahead!"

Ajith Kumar, a passionate racer, has an impressive history in motorsports. He has competed in the Asian Formula BMW Championship, the British Formula 3 Championship, and even raced in the FIA Formula 2 Championship. Ajith also began his racing career with motorcycle racing, competing in the National Motorcycle Racing Championship.

