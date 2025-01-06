Actor Ajith Kumar's 'Good Bad Ugly' to release on this date

Mumbai [India], January 6 : The release date for Actor Ajith Kumar's film 'Good Bad Ugly' has been announced. The film, directed by Adhik Ravichandran is set to hit theatres on April 10.

Ravichandran took to X (formerly Twitter) to unveil a new poster of the movie, featuring Ajith in a striking two-piece white suit while holding a pistol and sitting confidently on a couch.

Sharing the poster, Ravichandran wrote, "#GoodBadUgly arrives on April 10th @MythriOfficial @SureshChandraa"

https://x.com/Adhikravi/status/1876231662629220500

Ajith completed filming for the movie in December last year.

The actor also made headlines earlier in December when he issued a statement asking fans to stop chanting the viral slogan "Kadavuley Ajithey" at public events. Ajith clarified that he prefers to be addressed simply by his name or initials.

The statement, released in both English and Tamil, stated that Ajith does not like being referred to in these slogans and chants. He urged his fans to refrain from using any superlatives or any kind of prefix mentioned alongside his name.

"Of late, a certain factor has been disturbing me and in particular slogan, K....', 'Ajithey' has been publicly recited at various events and public gatherings. I am uncomfortable with superlatives or any kind of prefix mentioned alongside my name. I prefer being addressed by my name or my initials," the statement read.

"I take this opportunity to request all those who indulge in this slogan-shouting practice in public places to stop this with immediate effect & restrain themselves from doing so ever again. My sincere request to everyone is to work hard, play hard without hurting anyone, look after your respective families & be law-abiding citizens. Live and let live," Ajith said in the statement.

