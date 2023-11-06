Actor Amala Paul gets married to Jagat Desai, posts pictures

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 6 : South actor Amala Paul has posted pictures of her wedding with boyfriend Jagat Desai.

The couple took to Instagram to share pictures from the wedding held in Kochi on Sunday.

Amala posted, "Celebrating the love & grace that brought us together... #Married to my divine masculine... Seeking your love and blessings. #sacredunion."

For the wedding, Amala chose a pastel lavender-coloured lehenga and accessorised her look with a statement necklace while leaving her hair in curls.

Jagat, on the other hand, chose a white sherwani with lavender coloured jacket and dupatta. The pair also shared a joint statement after posting gorgeous photos on Instagram.

The couple shared more pictures of their dreamy wedding, writing, "Two souls, one destiny, walking hand-in-hand with my divine feminine, for the rest of this lifetime. #married #twinflame."

Amala Paul is most known for her roles in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu films. She made her acting debut in the Malayalam film Neelathamara (2009).

Amala received critical acclaim for her roles in 'Deiva Thirumagal,' 'Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi,' 'Run Baby Run,' 'Oru Indian Pranayakadha,' 'Thalaivaa,' 'Velaiilla Pattadhari,' and 'Mili,' for which she received the Filmfare Best Actress Critics - Malayalam award.

She rose to prominence with films such as 'Amma Kanakku,' 'Hebbuli,' 'Thiruttu Payale 2,' 'Ratsasan,' 'Aadai,' and 'The Teacher.'

She got the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mynaa. Amala made her debut in Bollywood with Ajay Devgn's Bholaa.

