Actor and Singer Harrdy Sandhu Detained by Chandigarh Police: Reports

Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu was detained by Chandigarh police during his performance at a fashion show in Sector 34, Chandigarh. According to News 18, the incident occurred due to Harrdy performing without the necessary permission.

The unexpected incident occurred during his performance, catching attendees off guard and raising concerns about event management protocols.

Harrdy Sandhu, known for winning hearts with his music, made his Bollywood debut with the 2021 film 83. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie depicts the Indian cricket team’s 1983 World Cup victory. Harrdy portrayed fast bowler Madanlal, and his performance garnered praise from both audiences and critics.

Harrdy Sandhu's debut song Tequila Shot didn’t gain much attention, but his 2013 hit Soch brought him widespread recognition. Since then, he has released several chart-topping tracks, including Nah, Backbone, Kya Baat Hai, Yaar Na Mileya, Bijli Bijli, Titliyan Varga, and Kudiyaan Lahore Di. His 2017 song Nah, featuring Nora Fatehi, played a key role in boosting his popularity.