Actor Anil Kapoor Buys Copyrights to Cult Classic ‘Nayak’; Likely To Make Sequel: Reports

Anil Kapoor's 2001 cult classic political drama film Nayak became popular years after its release. Film is originally produced by AS Rathnam, the rights to Nayak were later held by producer Deepak Mukut.

Anil Kapoor has reportedly acquired the rights to Nayak from producer Deepak Mukut, according to Bollywood Hungama. Kapoor intends to retain the rights due to his personal connection to the film and his desire to create a sequel, believing in the subject's potential for a second part. As of now, Nayak 2 remains unconfirmed.

Nayak, a cult film about an ordinary man who becomes Chief Minister for a day, resonated deeply with audiences. The film starred Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, and others, with cameos by Pooja Batra and Sushmita Sen. Directed by Shankar, it is a remake of his 1999 Tamil film, Mudhalvan.

In 2021, Anil Kapoor revealed that he wasn't the first choice for the role, stating that Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan had passed on it. Kapoor felt the film would be special due to its relevant and relatable subject matter concerning the people, government, and their inherent tensions.