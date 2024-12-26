Actor Arjun Kapoor Falls Victim To Online Scam Warns Fans About Fake Account

Arjun Kapoor recently took to his social media to warn his fans about an online scam involving someone impersonating his manager. The actor shared a post on Instagram, cautioning his followers about a fake account that had been reaching out to people, claiming to offer opportunities to connect with him. The scammer had been targeting unsuspecting fans, using the actor's name to build credibility and trick people into sharing personal information or clicking on malicious links.

Arjun shared a post that read, "It's come to my attention that a random account is reaching out to people claiming to be my manager and offering opportunities to connect with me. Please know that these messages are not legitimate, and I have no association with them. I would never anyone to click on links or share personal details Through such means. Please don't fall for these scams-stay safe and alert. If you come across such messages. Kindly report the account immediately. Have a safe and merry Christmas.

On the work front, the Gunday actor was last seen in Singham 4. portraying the modern-day version of Raavan, Danger Lanka, in Rohit Shetty's "Singham Again." The film also features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Directed by Rohit Shetty, "Singham Again," the fifth installment in the popular Cop Universe, was released on November 1.