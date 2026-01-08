Actor Awards 2026: 'One Battle After Another' bags record-breaking nominations, 'Sinners' follows closely

Los Angeles [US], January 8 : The nominations for the 32nd Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards), now officially known as the Actor Awards 2026, were announced with Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer 'One Battle After Another' emerging as the most-nominated film of the year.

Paul Thomas Anderson's action epic 'One Battle After Another' secured a record-breaking seven nominations, the highest in the history of the awards ceremony, according to Variety.

The nominations were announced on Wednesday by 'Abbott Elementary' star Janelle James and 'Heated Rivalry' breakout Connor Storrie.

The film received five individual acting nominations for Leonardo DiCaprio, Chase Infiniti, Benicio Del Toro, Sean Penn and Teyana Taylor, along with nods in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Stunt Ensemble categories.

A total of 15 categories are up for grabs at the Actor Awards 2026, including six in motion pictures and nine in television.

In the highly competitive Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role category, DiCaprio will face off against Timothee Chalamet for 'Marty Supreme', Ethan Hawke for 'Blue Moon', Michael B. Jordan for 'Sinners', and Jesse Plemons for 'Bugonia'.

The nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role include Jessie Buckley for 'Hamnet', Rose Byrne for 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You', Kate Hudson for 'Song Sung Blue', Emma Stone for 'Bugonia' and Chase Infiniti for 'One Battle After Another'.

Besides 'One Battle After Another', other films leading the nominations include 'Sinners', 'Frankenstein', 'Hamnet', and 'Marty Supreme'.

Michael B Jordan's 'Sinners', which arrived as one of the biggest surprises at the box office, bagged the second-most nominations with five nods.

On the television front, 'The Studio' topped the list with five nominations, while 'Adolescence' and 'The White Lotus' secured four nominations each.

The full list of nominations for the Actor Awards 2026 is as follows:

Motion Pictures

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE

- Frankenstein

- Hamnet

- Marty Supreme

- One Battle After Another

Sinners

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

- Jessie Buckley for 'Hamnet'

- Rose Byrne for 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You'

- Kate Hudson for 'Song Sung Blue'

- Chase Infinity for 'One Battle After Another'

- Emma Stone for 'Bugonia'

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

- Timothee Chalamet for 'Marty Supreme'

- Leonardo DiCaprio for 'One Battle After Another'

- Ethan Hawke for 'Blue Moon'

- Michael B. Jordan for 'Sinners'

- Jesse Plemons for 'Bugonia'

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

- Miles Caton for 'Sinners'

- Benicio Del Toro for 'One Battle After Another'

- Jacob Elordi for 'Frankenstein'

- Paul Mescal for 'Hamnet'

- Sean Penn for 'One Battle After Another'

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

- Odessa A'zion for 'Marty Supreme'

- Ariana Grande for 'Wicked: For Good'

- Amy Madigan for 'Weapons'

- Wunmi Mosaku for 'Sinners'

- Teyana Taylor for 'One Battle After Another'

OUTSTANDING STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A MOTION PICTURE

- F1

- Frankenstein

- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

- One Battle After Another

- Sinners

- Television

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A DRAMA SERIES

- The Diplomat

- Landman

- The Pitt

- Severance

- The White Lotus

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

- Sterling K. Brown for 'Paradise'

- Billy Crudup for 'The Morning Show'

- Walton Goggins for 'The White Lotus'

- Gary Oldman for 'Slow Horses'

- Noah Wyle for 'The Pitt'

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

- Britt Lower for 'Severance'

- Parker Posey for 'The White Lotus'

- Keri Russell for 'The Diplomat'

- Rhea Seehorn for 'Pluribus'

- Aimee Lou Wood for 'The White Lotus'

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY SERIES

- Abbott Elementary

- The Bear

- Hacks

- Only Murders in the Building

- The Studio

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

- Ike Barinholtz for 'The Studio'

- Adam Brody for 'Nobody Wants This'

- Ted Danson for 'Inside Man'

- Seth Rogen for 'The Studio'

- Martin Short for 'Only Murders in the Building'

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

- Kathryn Hahn for 'The Studio'

- Catherine O'Hara for 'The Studio'

- Jenna Ortega for 'Wednesday'

- Jean Smart for 'Hacks'

- Kristen Wiig for 'Palm Royale'

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

- Jason Bateman for 'Black Rabbit'

- Owen Cooper for 'Adolescence'

- Stephen Graham for 'Adolescence'

- Charlie Hunnam for 'Monster: The Ed Gein Story'

- Matthew Rhys for 'The Beast In Me'

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

- Claire Danes for 'The Beast In Me'

- Erin Doherty for 'Adolescence'

- Sarah Snook for 'All Her Fault'

- Christine Tremarco for 'Adolescence'

- Michelle Williams for 'Dying For Sex'

OUTSTANDING STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A TELEVISION SERIES

- Andor

- Landman

- The Last of Us

- Squid Game

- Stranger Things

The Actor Awards 2026 ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 1, just two weeks ahead of the 98th Academy Awards.

