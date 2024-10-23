Actor Bala Gets Married For the Third Time; Malayalam Star Ties the Knot With His Relative In Kerala

Malayalam-Tamil film actor Bala has tied the knot for the third time. He married his relative Kokila in an intimate ceremony at the Kaloor Pavakulam Temple in Ernakulam. Their friends and relatives attended the festivities. The bride is from Tamil Nadu. However, she doesn't speak Malayalam. After his wedding, Bala spoke to the reporters on Wednesday. He shared that he felt he needed support following his liver transplant and so he re-married. He said, “I believe this will go well. I am confident about this as she is a relative of mine.”

He added, "For the past year, I’ve been eating well, sleeping better, and taking my medications properly. My health has improved greatly." Bala also said that ‘this alliance was Kokila’s wish since childhood’. He also said that both of them ‘are very happy and at peace with the decision’.Bala was first married to singer Amrutha Suresh. They share a daughter, Avantika. He then tied the knot with Elizabeth, but lived separately. Their marriage wasn't registered legally.

A few days ahead of his marriage, Bala was arrested by the Kadavanthra police following a complaint filed by Amrutha Suresh. She had accused Bala of insulting her through social media. The police took Bala into custody after a medical examination at Ernakulam General Hospital. He has been charged with outraging the modesty of a woman, along with additional charges under juvenile justice laws. Bala was later released on bail with two sureties of ₹25,000 each.



