Actor Darshan admitted to BGS Hospital due to severe back pain, fans gather outside hospital

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 1 : Kannada actor Darshan, who was granted interim bail on medical grounds in connection with the murder case of Renuka Swamy, has been admitted to BGS Hospital in Kengeri due to severe back and leg pain.

A crowd of fans gathered outside the hospital on Friday to show their support and concern for the actor's health.

Neurosurgeon Dr Naveen, who is treating Darshan, provided an update on the actor's condition while speaking to the media and shared that the actor is experiencing discomfort in his back and leg.

"Actor Darshan is admitted to the hospital because of back pain. His leg pain has increased. Everything needs to be tested, and currently, Darshan has a lot of pain in his left leg," said Dr. Naveen.

"Back pain needs to be tested, and all reports will come within 48 hours. Darshan has decreased sensation in his left leg. Some tests, including blood tests and an MRI scan, are pending," Naveen added.

According to Dr. Naveen, Darshan will remain in the hospital for at least the next two days for further observation and treatment.

"He is currently hospitalized and will stay in the hospital for the next two days," the doctor confirmed.

Single-judge Justice S Vishwajith Shetty on Wednesday approved Darshan's interim bail application to facilitate surgery. The High Court directed him to surrender his passport to the trial court.

The court also ordered Darshan to appear at a hospital of his choice and submit a report on his medical condition to the court within one week, including details of any necessary treatment.Darshan is named in the chargesheet related to the Renukaswamy case, involving the murder of a 33-year-old Chitradurga resident. The victim's remains were found in Bengaluru's Kamakshipalya on June 9.

