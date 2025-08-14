Actor Darshan Arrested From Hosakerehalli Residence After Supreme Court Cancels Bail in Renukaswamy Murder Case

Kannada actor Darshan was arrested on Thursday, August 14, from his Hosakerehalli in Bengaluru residence in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case after the Supreme Court cancelled his bail. His arrest came shortly after his friend, actress and also a prime accused in the case, Pavithra Gowda, was taken into custody. Besides Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, Lakshman, Pradosh and Nagaraj have been arrested so far in this case, as per new agency ANI.

pic.twitter.com/e0ckxPzW8P — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2025

According to the news agency IANS, Darshan was arrested from his wife Vijayalakshmi's house in Hosakerehalli. He wanted to evade arret and surrender in court, but the police got information about his stay and arrested him, sources told Deccan Chronicle.

Minister Santosh Lad said, "I don't want to say much about it because when the Supreme Court has given a verdict, we all have to accept and abide by it."