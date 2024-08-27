Actor Darshan Likely To Be Shifted From Bengaluru Central Jail to Belgaum's Hindalaga Jail's Andheri Cells or Ballari’s Jail

A day after photos and video of Darshan Thoogudeepa went viral, the Bengaluru police have filed three FIRs naming the Kannada film actor as accused in two of them. All three cases were lodged after M Somashekar, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons (South Range), filed a complaint with the Parappana Agrahara police. The police have decided to interrogate actor Darshan, accused of murder for using a mobile phone with a special guest in Parappa's Agrahara Jail. They have decided to take Darshan into custody if the police, who are going to interrogate the actor in jail after obtaining permission from the court, will not cooperate with the investigation.

The South Division police have started a three-dimensional investigation.Three special teams have been formed by South Division DCP Sara Fatima to investigate these three cases and the teams are already operational.

Bengaluru Police Station Inspector Krishnakumar took up the first investigation of the case, sitting in the lawn of the jail, smoking coffee, smoking, how Darshan got separated from the rowdies, chairs were arranged for everyone to sit together in the lawn. Who made it and how did the coffee mug come about? And even though cigarettes, alcohol and 'drugs' are prohibited in the jail, they will investigate how they got inside. In the first case, the police have booked Darshan, gangster Nagaraj alias Wilson Garden Naga, Srinivas and Nagaraj.

Along with the investigation, there will also be a grand process. Darshan and Wilson Garden Naga were sitting in the garden where Darshan made a video call. Two FIRs have been registered against Darshan in connection with the Rajathithya case. Under Section 42 of the Prisons Amendment Act provides for a six-month sentence or a fine along with the sentence. In another FIR, Darshan, under-trial prisoners Dharma and Sathya were booked for the video call made from the jail using a mobile phone which is banned inside the prisons. In the second investigation, the police will find out who took photos and made video calls. Despite the ban, how did the accused get hold of mobile phones? They will add information about who provided it and how the net connection is. From the outside into the prison. The video call will also be investigated.

A team headed by ACP Manjunath of Electronic City police station will investigate the third case registered against the jail officials for dereliction of duty. The jailer and other staff were named in the third FIR for allowing banned substances inside the prison. As actor Darshan is an under-trial prisoner in the Renukaswamy murder case, he has to be transferred as per certain rules. Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwar said that they may be shifted in the next 2 days. Parameshwar while speaking to media in Bengaluru, clarified that the decision to transfer Darshan and other accused to another jail is for the government to take. The jail authority will shift the accused as per the direction of the court. As Darshan and others are under-trial prisoners, they have to be shifted according to certain rules. Darshan might be moved from Bengaluru Central Jail to Belgaum's Hindalaga Jail's Andheri Cells or Ballari’s Jail. Senior police officers told Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that they will move actor Darshan after getting a court order. The rowdies Nagaraja alias Wilson Gordon Naga, Srinivasa alias Kulla Seena, Dharma and Darshan's close friend Nagaraj, who have appeared with actor Darshan, are also considered for relocation.