Actor Darshan's family visits him in Bellary Jail

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 18 : Actor Darshan's wife, Vijayalakshmi, along with family members, visited him at Bellary Jail on Friday morning.

Darshan, who is currently imprisoned in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, had a discussion with his wife and family during the visit.

A civil court in Bengaluru rejected the bail pleas of Darshan and Pavithra Gowda on Monday, October 14. Both are accused in the murder of Renukaswamy, whose body was found in Kamakshipalya, Bengaluru, on June 9. However, another accused in the case, Deepak, was granted bail by the City Civil Court.

The Sessions Court in Bengaluru on October 8, Tuesday reserved the verdict on actor Darshan's bail petition in connection with a murder case.

The proceedings started on the bail applications of actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, Pavithra Gowda, and 11 other individuals implicated in the Renukaswamy murder case. The court session, presided over by Judge Jaishankar, saw attorneys representing the other accused presenting their arguments, although Darshan's legal team did not make submissions during this session.

Special government prosecutor P Prasannakumar also provided his arguments, after which the court opted to reserve its ruling until October 9, 2024.

In a related development, the 57th Magistrate Court in Bengaluru previously adjourned the bail hearing for actor Darshan until September 27, while Gowda's hearing was postponed to September 25. Darshan had filed his bail application on September 21.

The Renukaswamy case involves the murder of a 33-year-old resident from Chitradurga, whose remains were discovered in Kamakshipalya, Bengaluru, on June 9.

