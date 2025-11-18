Actor-director Pradeep Ranganathan gifts director Ramesh Narayanasamy brand new car

Chennai, Nov 18 Actor and director Pradeep Ranganathan, who has been consistently delivering blockbusters, has now presented a brand new car to his friend and fellow director Ramesh Narayanasamy.

Ramesh Narayanasamy, who co-directed one of Pradeep Ranganathan's blockbusters 'Dragon' along with Ashwath Marimuthu, took to his Instagram page to post a video clip that has now gone viral.

The video clip showed Pradeep Ranganathan surprising his long-time friend Ramesh Narayanasamy with a brand new car.

An emotional Ramesh Narayanasamy wrote, "My first car from my Nanban... Not just a gift, but a symbol of trust, belief, and the journey we’ve shared. Thank you @pradeep_ranganathan bro for this beautiful memory and for always believing in me. Love you bro. This moment will always remind me of the journey and the bond we’ve built. This is a memory that will outlive the car itself. #foreverloyal."

Pradeep Ranganathan, in the video clip, is also seen saying to Ramesh Narayanasamy, "My gift to you for your loyalty. It's a small one. Extraordinary work. It's just the beginning. A long way to go ahead. Thank you so much! I love you."

For the unaware, Pradeep Ranganathan, who is both a director and actor, is currently riding a success wave with his most recent release,'Dude', too going on to emerge a blockbuster.

In fact, the actor has had two films releasing this year so far and both of them have gone on to emerge as huge blockbusters. First, it was director Ashwath Marimuthu's 'Dragon', which released in February this year, that set the cash registers ringing. Director Keerthiswaran's 'Dude', which released in October this year, again emerged a blockbuster.

Interestingly, Pradeep Ranganathan will have one more film of his hitting screens in December this year.

Director Vignesh Shivan's 'Love Insurance Kompany' (LIK), featuring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead, is all set to hit screens on December 18 this year.

The eagerly-awaited romantic entertainer, featuring actors Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead, has been produced by actress Nayanthara, who is also the wife of director Vignesh Shivan.

