Actor-influencer Anveshi Jain arrives at ED office in alleged betting app case

New Delhi [India], September 23 : Actor and social media influencer Anveshi Jain arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in New Delhi on Tuesday, in connection with the probe into the alleged illegal betting app 1xBet.

In visuals from outside the ED headquarters, Anveshi could be seen entering the building, followed by officials.

Details regarding her link to the ongoing investigation remain uncertain.

On Tuesday, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh was also summoned by the ED in the matter. The central agency also summoned former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa and Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who were called in to question in connection with its probe into an alleged illegal betting app.

Uthappa had been summoned on September 22, while Singh had been called on September 23, and Sood on September 24. All three have been directed to appear at ED headquarters in New Delhi.

Earlier this month, former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was seen leaving the ED office after interrogation. Earlier, the agency had also questioned former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina.

ED is examining possible financial links and promotional activities associated with the platform named 1xBet, which has been under the scanner of multiple agencies for alleged violations of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and other laws.

Officials stressed that the appearance of Uthappa, Singh and Sood before the ED is part of the ongoing probe, and further action will depend on the outcome of questioning and financial trail analysis.

This is not the first time celebrities have come under the scanner in relation to betting and gaming apps. In the past, the ED had questioned actors, cricketers and influencers for their involvement in the promotion of offshore betting and gambling platforms that are not permitted under Indian law.

