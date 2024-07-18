Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], July 18 : Actor Jackie Shroff remembered the late legendary actor Rajesh Khanna on his death anniversary.

Taking to Instagram story, Jackie shared a monochrome photo of Rajesh Khanna and wrote, "29 Dec 1942 - 18 July 2012."

The iconic dialogue 'Babumoshai zindagi badi honi chahiye lambi nahi' continues to remain amongst the dialogues made famous by Rajesh Khanna, who passed away on July 18 in 2012.

Famously known as the 'Kaka' of Hindi cinema, Rajesh Khanna enthralled audiences with his versatile acting skills. His popularity and craze during his time were unmatched. He not only gave impactful dialogues and performances but built a strong emotional connection with his audience.

His memories and remarkable contribution to Indian cinema are still alive in our hearts.

During his career span, the actor worked in almost 150 films and left a legacy behind him.

Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff is gearing up for the release of his next film 'Singham Again'.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, 'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

