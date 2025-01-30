Actor Jagadish at 70: The 'poor man’s superstar' shows no signs of slowing down

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 30 Time may fly for most, but for actor Jagadish -- the college professor-turned-leading Malayalam star -- it seems to have slowed down.

As he approaches his 70th birthday in a few months, Jagadish continues to thrive in a remarkable acting career spanning 41 years. With a string of hits in 2024, his latest film, Marco, where he plays a pivotal role, is making waves at the box office.

Known for his simple and humble demeanor, Jagadish is often referred to as the “poor man’s superstar.” Despite his fame, he still drives his own Wagon R.

In a candid chat with IANS, Jagadish expressed his contentment with his career which is still going strong. “At my age, many prefer to stay indoors, often relegated to playing grandfatherly roles. But I have several films awaiting release and continue to receive new offers,” said the veteran, who initially gained recognition for his impeccable comic acting since his debut in 1984.

Before becoming a college lecturer of Commerce, Jagadish had an unexpected career start as a bank employee. During his interview at Canara Bank, he recalls impressing the panel not just with his qualifications but with his talent in mimicry.

“They asked about my studies, and I managed to answer. Then one interviewer, noticing my certificates in mimicry and mono-acting, asked if I could imitate Sanjeev Kumar. I did, and then followed requests for MGR, Sivaji Ganesan, and others. I knew I had secured the job when I saw their reactions,” he chuckled.

Interestingly, during this time, he worked alongside the wives of two political stalwarts in Canara Bank -- India’s longest-serving Defence Minister A.K. Antony, and two-time Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

A devoted grandfather, Jagadish often visits his daughters -- one based in Chennai and the other in Thiruvananthapuram -- whenever he gets a break from his busy acting schedule.

His brief foray into politics came in the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, where he contested as a Congress candidate against fellow actor K.B. Ganesh Kumar in Pathanapuram. Though he lost, he has since distanced himself from politics to focus entirely on acting.

At his elegant home in Thiruvananthapuram, Jagadish deeply misses his wife, Dr Rema, who passed away a few years ago due to a rare illness. “She has left me only physically. I owe everything to her. When I sit alone at home, I still feel her presence. So emotionally, I’m not alone -- she is always with me,” he shared with IANS, his voice tinged with emotion.

With over 400 films to his credit, Jagadish has set no retirement plans. “As long as I can, I will continue to don the grease paint,” he affirmed.

