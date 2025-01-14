Actor Jaideep Ahlawat's father passes away

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 : Actor Jaideep Ahlawat's father Dayanand Ahlawat passed away on Monday.

Sharing the unfortunate news, Jaideep's team issued a statement. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Jaideep Ahlawat's beloved father. He departed for his heavenly abode yesterday surrounded by family and love," it said.

"Jaideep and his family request privacy during this difficult time as they cope with their profound loss. We thank you for your understanding and prayers," the statement added.

After learning about the death of Jaideep's father, many fans on social media paid condolences to him.

"May God give strength to you and your family," a social media user wrote.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jaideep was spotted at Delhi airport as he came from Mumbai to be with his family.

The last rites of Jaideep Ahlawat's father will take place in his hometown Haryana.

