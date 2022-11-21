Actor Jason David Frank passes away at 49 of suicide

Actor and mixed martial artist Jason David Frank, one of the original 'Power Rangers', has died. He was 49. Mr Frank died in Texas, his representative told TMZ in a statement. He is best known for his role as the green power ranger, Tommy Oliver, in the 1993 children's series.

He later turned into the white power ranger and tapped as the new leader of the group, the outlet further said. The series was very popular and led to the creation of many spin-off movies, action figures and other toys. Frank starred in 123 episodes as one of the leading cast of the series due to his popularity with the fans.A cause of death wasn't immediately released, though multiple reports indicated Mr Frank died by suicide, said The Guardian.