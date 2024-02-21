Actor Jayaram meets Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 21 : Actor Jayaram, along with his wife Aswathi (Parvathi), called on Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Reshma Arif at Kerala Raj Bhavan, according to PRO Kerala Raj Bhavan

Jayaram works predominantly in Malayalam cinema along with Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films. He is known for his work in movies such as Ponmuttayidunna Tharavu (1988), Peruvannapurathe Visheshangal (1989), Mazhavilkavadi (1989), Adhwaytham (1992), Dhruvam (1993), Meleparambil Anveedu (1993), Aniyan Bava Chetan Bava (1995), Aadyathe Kanmani (1995), Swapna Lokathe Balabhaskaran (1996), Thooval Kottaram (1996), Superman (1997), Kilukil Pambaram (1997), Kottaram Veettile Apputtan (1998), and Pattabhishekam (1999), among others.

In 2023, the actor also made his Kannada debut through MG Srinivas' Ghost. Jayaram further expanded his work zone by showing his calibre in the Telugu industry. He was offered a significant role in G Ashok's Bhaagamathie (2018), where he starred alongside the indomitable Anushka Shetty.

