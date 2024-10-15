Actor Jayasurya interrogated by SIT amid sexual assault allegations

Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 15 : Malayalam actor Jayasurya has appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for questioning regarding sexual assault allegations against him.

The interrogation took place on Tuesday at the Cantonment police station in Thiruvananthapuram.

The situation escalated following accusations from multiple female colleagues in the Malayalam film industry, coinciding with the release of the Hema Committee Report, which investigated claims of sexual harassment within the industry.

Two actresses have filed police complaints against Jayasurya, prompting legal action and public statements from the actor.

On September 1, during a social media post on his 46th birthday, Jayasurya addressed the allegations, stating that he was in the United States at the time.

"Due to my personal commitments, my family and I have been in America for the past month, and during this time, two false allegations on the grounds of sexual harassment were made against me," he wrote.

The actor emphasized his intention to pursue legal remedies. "I have decided to move forward with this legally. My legal team will be looking after the rest of the proceedings regarding this case."

Expressing his emotional turmoil, he added, "Quite naturally, it has shattered me, my family and everyone who has held me close." Jayasurya reiterated his innocence, stating, "A lie always travels faster than the truth but I believe truth will prevail."

One of the complainants, actor Sonia Malhar, recently detailed her experience, claiming that an incident occurred on the set of the film 'Pigman' in Thodupuzha.

"When I came out of the washroom, someone grabbed me. It was actor Jayasurya. I pushed him away. He apologized and told me that he wouldn't repeat it and that we should continue as friends," she recounted.

Malhar also discussed the backlash she faced on social media after sharing her story publicly.

Another actress, Minu Muneer, has also accused Jayasurya, alongside other prominent figures, of inappropriate conduct during their collaborations on various projects.

She alleged, "Once, as I was coming out from the toilet, Jayasurya hugged me from behind and even kissed me forcefully."

Her claims prompted the registration of an FIR against Jayasurya, as well as another against actor Mukesh, a CPI (M) MLA, for similar allegations.

The Kerala Police confirmed that the second FIR against Jayasurya was filed under several sections of the Indian Penal Code related to assault and harassment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor