Actor John Goodman on how he learned to overcome his fears

Washington [US], June 10 : Actor John Goodman shared how he had to learn to calm down and not try to hide his nervousness by continually working, reported Deadline.

During his appearance on SmartLess podcast, The Conners and The Righteous Gemstones star spoke to producers Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes

"It's much different now," he said. "I feel like I'm still learning. The last couple of years have been goofy for me because I've been trying to be good and it doesn't work that way."

Goodman, who has shed 200 pounds in the last several years, stated that "the fear of losing trust in myself" has been his main struggle recently in his life and career.

"I overcompensated by working way too hard. I've just kind of come out of that in the last year or so," he said. "And there's so much to learn."

When asked how he overcame that, Goodman replied it was by "practically having a nervous breakdown."

"It was bad with everything. It just purged out of me when I went to the therapist one day. And then for the rest of the day, it was horrible. Nothing worked," he said.

"You've got to be relaxed when you do stuff. And open and listen," he said, reported Deadline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor