Actor Junior Mehmood dies after long battle with stomach cancer

Veteran actor Junior Mehmood, who was battling with cancer, died last night at the age of 67 in Mumbai. The actor worked in over 250 films in his career that spanned over five decades. Two weeks ago, it was revealed that he was fighting stage 4 cancer and his condition worsened last night. He died at his home in Mumbai. Junior Mehmood was the stage name of Naeem Sayyed, he was part of several hit films including Kati Patang, Mera Naam Joker, Parvarish, and Do Aur Do Paanch. Junior Mehmood’s son Husnain told indianexpress.com, “We came to know about his fourth-stage stomach cancer only 18 days ago. We took him to Tata Memorial Hospital. The dean there told us that treatment and chemotherapy at this stage would be very painful. The hospital had suggested that we take care of him at home.”

Junior Mehmood began his film career as a child artiste with Mohabbat Zindagi Hai (1966). He went on to star in movies like Naunihal, Caravan, Haathi Mere Saathi, Mera Naam Joker, Suhaag Raat, Brahmachari, Kati Patang, Hare Raama Hare Krishna, Geet Gaata Chal, Imaandaar, Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri, Aaj Ka Arjun, Gurudev, Chhote Sarkar and Judaai. The actor had a brief television stint with shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka. He also produced and directed several Marathi movies.