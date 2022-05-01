Actor Kangana Ranaut meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath at his residence

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today in Lucknow at his official residence.

The courtesy meeting between the two personalities took place this Sunday evening, the second time since the two met last year on October 2.

Sharing their pictures on Instagram, Kangana captioned her post saying, "Today I had the great fortune of meeting Maharaj @myogi_adityanath ji after his tremendous victory in recent elections... It was a wonderful evening Maharaj ji's compassion, concerns and deep sense of involvement never ceases to amaze me .. I feel humbled honoured and inspired..."

Kanagana has been a vocal supporter of the personality of Yogi Adityanath, and had previously taken to social media for congratulating the UP CM on his landslide victory in the Assembly Elections 2022.

The actor came in news recently when she opened up about an incident where she was sexually assaulted in her early days. The big revelation was made on Kangana's reality show 'Lock Upp' when contestant and former comedian Munawar Faruqui opened up about his encounter with sexual abuse.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Dhaakad' is slated to release on May 20. She is also set to feature in 'Tejas,' which is releasing on October 5 this year, while she will also be soon making her digital debut as a producer with the film 'Tiku Weds Sheru'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor