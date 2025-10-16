Actor Kiran Abbavaram visits Tirumala temple ahead of K-Ramp release

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 16 : Actor Kiran Abbavaram visited the famous Tirumala Tirupati Balaji Temple on Thursday morning to offer prayers.

The visit came just days before the release of his upcoming film K-Ramp, which is set to hit theatres on October 18.

Kiran was seen dressed in traditional attire as he smiled for the paparazzi outside the temple before heading in for darshan.

The actor is currently gearing up for his Diwali release, 'K-Ramp,' which marks the directorial debut of Jains Nani. The film stars Yukti Thareja in the female lead role.

Apart from Kiran and Yukti, the movie also features Sai Kumar, Naresh Vijayakrishna, Kamna Jethmalani, Muralidhar Gaud, and Vennela Kishore in key roles. It is produced by Rajesh Thanda and Siva Bommakku under Haasya Movies and Rudransh Celluloid banners.

Kiran Abbavaram was last seen in 'Dilruba' and 'KA.' His recent film Dilruba, which was released in March 2025, is a romantic action drama directed by Viswa Karun. The film stars Rukshar Dhillon and Nazia Davison alongside him.

