Actor Krishan Kumar's 21-Year Old Daughter Tishaa Dies Of Cancer

Tishaa Kumar, the daughter of Krishan Kumar, an actor-producer and co-owner of T-Series, tragically passed away on Thursday, July 18, at the age of 20. A spokesperson from T-Series confirmed her death on Friday morning, stating that Tishaa had succumbed to a prolonged illness after battling bravely. Born on September 6, 2003, she was the daughter of Krishan Kumar and Tanya Singh. Reports suggest Tishaa had been battling cancer.

Krishan Kumar, known for his roles in films like "Bewafa Sanam" (1995), is also renowned as the co-owner of T-Series alongside his nephew Bhushan Kumar. Together, they have produced numerous successful movies, including "Lucky: No Time For Love," "Ready," "Darling," "Airlift," and "Satyamev Jayate." Their collaborations also include the blockbuster "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, which grossed over Rs 250 crore at the Indian box office upon its release in May 2022. Additionally, they co-produced "Animal," starring Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The family has requested privacy during this difficult time.